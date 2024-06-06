Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.47.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.