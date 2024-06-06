DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22,086.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,833 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $217.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

