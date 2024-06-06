Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.