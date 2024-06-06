discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The company has a market capitalization of £710.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3,381.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 735.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 727.44. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 586 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 958 ($12.27).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($34,439.46). In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($31,701.60). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($34,439.46). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.20) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

