discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
discoverIE Group Stock Up 2.8 %
discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The company has a market capitalization of £710.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3,381.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 735.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 727.44. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 586 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 958 ($12.27).
Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group
In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($34,439.46). In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($31,701.60). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($34,439.46). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- What are earnings reports?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.