Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 199,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,162% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Docebo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

