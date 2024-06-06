Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $163.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.9 %

DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

