Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.27.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$127.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$129.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

