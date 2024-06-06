Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 237195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,799,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Donaldson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.