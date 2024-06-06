DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) vs. MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head to Head Comparison

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18% DoorDash -4.61% -6.28% -4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 0.86 -$5.38 million N/A N/A DoorDash $8.64 billion 5.24 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -102.39

This table compares MJ and DoorDash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MJ and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 9 16 0 2.64

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $132.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than MJ.

Summary

DoorDash beats MJ on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

