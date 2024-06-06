Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Trading Up 0.2%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.
Dowa Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.
Dowa Company Profile
Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.
