Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 457,710 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,474,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 430,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 283,348 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after buying an additional 189,539 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

