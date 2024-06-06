ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$531.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The business had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1708738 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Also, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 425,100 shares of company stock worth $767,907. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.