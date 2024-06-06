Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 141,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.33 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

