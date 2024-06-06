Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $292.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

