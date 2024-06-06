Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFR stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

