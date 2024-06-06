Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 630,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,510,000.

VXUS stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

