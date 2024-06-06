Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 41,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

DUK stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

