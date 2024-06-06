Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.3 %

SCHW opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

