Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $40.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

