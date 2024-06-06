Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

SNOW opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

