Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $455.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.87.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.