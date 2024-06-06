Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

