Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.