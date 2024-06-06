Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

