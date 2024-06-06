Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.