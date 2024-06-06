Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

