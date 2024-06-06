Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.
ONEOK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
