Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

