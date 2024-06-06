Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 479.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.9% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $98,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $495.06 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.88 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,968 shares of company stock worth $313,346,759. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.