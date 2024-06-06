Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,356 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

