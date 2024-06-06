Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

BA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $204.26. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

