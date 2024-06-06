Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $465.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.11 and a 200 day moving average of $448.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

