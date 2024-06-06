Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

