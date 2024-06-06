Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,369,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

