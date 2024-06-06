Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $304.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $304.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.66. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

