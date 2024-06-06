Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 449 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $329.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.45 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

