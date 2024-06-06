Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,381 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.43.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

