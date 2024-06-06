Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $18,506,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 472,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.69.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $138.53 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $135.76 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

