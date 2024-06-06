Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,475 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 121,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $71.91 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Barclays began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

View Our Latest Report on EWBC

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.