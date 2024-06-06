Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,683 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $24,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.25 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

