Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,683 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $24,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.25 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.