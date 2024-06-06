Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,430 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

