Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 27,548 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,834,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,035,307 shares of company stock worth $137,495,051 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

LSXMK opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

