Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $465,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

