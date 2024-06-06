Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $651,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ETR opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

