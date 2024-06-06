Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New $456,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Cameco by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 585,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 532,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

