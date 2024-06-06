Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New $517,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.41. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $223.93 and a 12 month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

