Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

