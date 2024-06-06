Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

