Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

