Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,639 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.